Classmates celebrate life of Tupelo middle schooler

Classmates celebrate life of Tupelo middle schoolerJaeven Dixon died playing basketball on Feb. 7.
Athletes held a ceremony of life for a tupelo middle school student today... more than 700 people packed the civic auditorium this morning for jaeven dixon... dixon died on february 7th...while playing basketball... during the ceremony today...his teammates talked about their favorite memories... scriptures were shared and songs were sung to bring comfort to those grieving this loss... many say one of the things they will miss and remember the most is his spirit... "jaeven was a cool person.

He was joyful and he had a good spirit and today everybody just came and talked about him.

He was just a good person to be around."

Jaeven dixon was 14 years old.

