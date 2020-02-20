Global  

Trump names loyalist as acting head of intel agencies

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
President Donald Trump on Wednesday named U.S. ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, a strong supporter of his policies, to be acting director of national intelligence.

Produced by Jonah Green.
