Cass County test positive for Coronavirus after cruise

In a isolated hospital room after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marianne obenchain is in high spirits, but stuck inside a small room for at least the next two weeks.

Right now she's in isolation at a hospital in northern california.

She was aboard the diamond princess cruise ship that was quarantined in japan after a passenger tested positive for the virus.

Obenchain and more than 300 other americans were evacuated from japan and flown back to the u-s.

She was tested for the virus on saturday night, flew back on sunday and learned she had tested positive on