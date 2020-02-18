Global  

More rain expected for flood-hit regions

More rain expected for flood-hit regions

More rain expected for flood-hit regions

Parts of the UK which have already been saturated by heavy rainfall and flooding are braced as forecasters warn of further wet weather.

The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 106 flood warnings in place for England on Thursday morning, including six severe warnings indicating lives were in danger in communities near the Welsh border.
