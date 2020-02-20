Global  

After historic Flop Jennifer Lawrence Jumps To Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence has had a string of historic box office flops.

"Joy." "X-Men: Apocalypse." "Passengers." "Red Sparrow." "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Now, she is jumping to Netflix.

Lawrence is set to star in "Vice" director Adam McKay's Netflix comedy movie, "Don't Look Up." Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to turn to Netflix after recent failures at the box office.
