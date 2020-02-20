After historic Flop Jennifer Lawrence Jumps To Netflix 22 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:45s - Published After historic Flop Jennifer Lawrence Jumps To Netflix Jennifer Lawrence has had a string of historic box office flops. "Joy." "X-Men: Apocalypse." "Passengers." "Red Sparrow." "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." Now, she is jumping to Netflix. Lawrence is set to star in "Vice" director Adam McKay's Netflix comedy movie, "Don't Look Up." Lawrence is the latest superstar actor to turn to Netflix after recent failures at the box office. 0

