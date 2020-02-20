After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset

The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who made his debut on the national debate stage.

Michael Bloomberg's biggest sales pitch as a 2020 presidential candidate is that he is a billionaire....

Bloomberg gave a lackluster performance at Wednesday night's debate. His fellow candidates dug into...

Todd Hughes RT @AFP : Democratic presidential candidates hit the campaign trail on Thursday after a bruising debate that saw billionaire Michael Bloombe… 3 hours ago

NTV Houston The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday (February 20), with big-spending… https://t.co/fxnW9iFgCL 2 hours ago

Vitor Santos RT @Reuters : 'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after a bruising presidential debate in Nevada https://t.co/c97MW7zB56 2 hours ago

The Jolly Caucus Race TM RT @Reuters : Elizabeth Warren took aim at Michael Bloomberg in the spin room after the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada. More here:… 51 minutes ago

Reuters Coming off a bruising Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, @MikeBloomberg campaigned in Utah seeking a reset… https://t.co/MhvvkdaqWr 19 minutes ago

Reuters India WATCH: Coming off a bruising Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, @MikeBloomberg campaigned in Utah seeking a… https://t.co/zJQpsD3YgP 19 minutes ago

Mary Rack RT @Reuters : Coming off a bruising Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, @MikeBloomberg campaigned in Utah seeking a reset https://t.co… 14 minutes ago