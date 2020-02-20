Global  

After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset

After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset

After bruising debate, Bloomberg seeks reset

The Democratic presidential contenders began a frantic dash for votes on Thursday after a fiery debate featuring a volley of attacks on big-spending billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who made his debut on the national debate stage.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.
