Suspected mosque attacker arrested 51 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:24s - Published Suspected mosque attacker arrested Police arrest a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during afternoon prayers at a mosque in central London.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Prayer leader stabbed in London mosque, attacker arrested The 29-year-old man is believed to have been attending prayers.

Khaleej Times - Published 10 minutes ago



London mosque stabbing: Knife attack 'not terror-related,' say cops The mosque said members of the congregation broke from their prayers and restrained the attacker at...

Tamworth Herald - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like