Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Suspected mosque attacker arrested

Police arrest a man on suspicion of stabbing an elderly man during afternoon prayers at a mosque in central London.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prayer leader stabbed in London mosque, attacker arrested

The 29-year-old man is believed to have been attending prayers.
Khaleej Times - Published

London mosque stabbing: Knife attack 'not terror-related,' say cops

London mosque stabbing: Knife attack 'not terror-related,' say copsThe mosque said members of the congregation broke from their prayers and restrained the attacker at...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bob74794984

Toen Was Geluk🇳🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🚜 Suspected mosque attacker arrested: https://t.co/ceD94nWzgu 8 hours ago

izms_debbie

deb•Isms Suspected mosque attacker arrested https://t.co/63amrKWGPb 8 hours ago

PMLNUK2

PMLN UK Suspected mosque attacker arrested https://t.co/2nj64CbRZn 9 hours ago

browndave54

Dave Brown Suspected mosque attacker arrested https://t.co/sogMzyFhSv why didn’t you shoot the FK in the head so UK tax payers… https://t.co/Af2M7T7WZz 9 hours ago

MinaHarballou

mina harballou Suspected mosque attacker arrested Suspected mosque attacker arrested https://t.co/mOtgjtgrti 9 hours ago

TruthSe68829926

Truth Seeker RT @SputnikInt: Video capturing the moment suspected mosque knife attacker gets arrested emerges online https://t.co/06DxMoZoV7 9 hours ago

SputnikInt

Sputnik Video capturing the moment suspected mosque knife attacker gets arrested emerges online https://t.co/06DxMoZoV7 10 hours ago

truestory24

Seek Light Not Darkness✨ Video Capturing the Moment Suspected Mosque Knife Attacker Gets Arrested Emerges Online: https://t.co/XVQpVrJfn3 via @SputnikInt 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.