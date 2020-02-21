Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:54s - Published < > Embed
Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is aimed at helping re-elect President Trump, a source who attended the meeting confirmed to CBS News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Intel Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Trying To Interfere In 2020

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LabitLinda

linda labit RT @NYDailyNews: Intelligence officials warn lawmakers Russia interfering in 2020 election to help Trump get reelected The warning raises q… 35 minutes ago

TommieMedia

TommieMedia Intelligence officials warn lawmakers of Russia’s interference with the 2020 election and firefighters control a st… https://t.co/3PYZU02M7S 50 minutes ago

StarAdvertiser

Star-Advertiser .@realDonaldTrump denounces Democrats after U.S. intelligence officials warn lawmakers #Russia interfering in… https://t.co/gDnejD194k 1 hour ago

cjwilliamslat

Carol J Williams World Briefing by CJ Williams: US intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering again to boost T… https://t.co/SIbHntNWdA 2 hours ago

johnstontalk

GJ RT @KSLcom: Intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Trump get reel… 2 hours ago

CraigTuttle3

Progressive Guy RT @MelforProgress: Just last week GOP members in Congress blocked three separate election security bills. Now intelligence officials warn… 2 hours ago

cjwilliamslat

Carol J Williams US intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering in 2020 campaign to boost Trump https://t.co/GckdvU12M6 3 hours ago

bronrott

Bill Bronrott Intelligence officials warn House lawmakers: Russia interfering in 2020 campaign to get Trump re-elected, a disclos… https://t.co/wkOUqFWCTr 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Concerns Over Russia Meddling In US Election [Video]New Concerns Over Russia Meddling In US Election

Katherine Johnson reports intelligence officials briefed lawmakers about Russia meddling to boost President Trump's re-election chances.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:40Published

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election [Video]Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.