Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:54s - Published Intelligence Officials Warn Lawmakers That Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is aimed at helping re-elect President Trump, a source who attended the meeting confirmed to CBS News.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Intel Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Trying To Interfere In 2020 A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald...

CBS 2 - Published 18 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this linda labit RT @NYDailyNews: Intelligence officials warn lawmakers Russia interfering in 2020 election to help Trump get reelected The warning raises q… 35 minutes ago TommieMedia Intelligence officials warn lawmakers of Russia’s interference with the 2020 election and firefighters control a st… https://t.co/3PYZU02M7S 50 minutes ago Star-Advertiser .@realDonaldTrump denounces Democrats after U.S. intelligence officials warn lawmakers #Russia interfering in… https://t.co/gDnejD194k 1 hour ago Carol J Williams World Briefing by CJ Williams: US intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering again to boost T… https://t.co/SIbHntNWdA 2 hours ago GJ RT @KSLcom: Intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Trump get reel… 2 hours ago Progressive Guy RT @MelforProgress: Just last week GOP members in Congress blocked three separate election security bills. Now intelligence officials warn… 2 hours ago Carol J Williams US intelligence officials warn lawmakers that Russia is interfering in 2020 campaign to boost Trump https://t.co/GckdvU12M6 3 hours ago Bill Bronrott Intelligence officials warn House lawmakers: Russia interfering in 2020 campaign to get Trump re-elected, a disclos… https://t.co/wkOUqFWCTr 4 hours ago