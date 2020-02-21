Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:07s - Published Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado Springs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally THE FAMILY PLANS TO HIREATTORNEYS.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Stephanie (Butzer) Rose @armymomanita Here you go. Everything from the rally yesterday: https://t.co/nqzDZxhy9A 1 week ago WTKR News 3 Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally https://t.co/OT2LwrswkK 1 week ago MsMRS We're going to vote them both OUT of office. Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Spring… https://t.co/PCYjwJXeJz 1 week ago RTV6 Indianapolis President Trump and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner campaigned for each other Thursday night. https://t.co/sX81ioW8w2 1 week ago KTNV Action News Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally. https://t.co/Hwy6fBhspd 1 week ago carole RT @DenverChannel: President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “At sta… 1 week ago Blair Miller President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “A… https://t.co/wjXstmHLqs 1 week ago Denver7 News President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “A… https://t.co/vEzAy78cPj 1 week ago