Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

President Donald Trump and Sen.

Cory Gardner propped up one another as well as the Republican policies implemented by both as they campaigned for re-election Thursday at a lengthy rally in Colorado Springs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally

THE FAMILY PLANS TO HIREATTORNEYS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

stephaniebutzer

Stephanie (Butzer) Rose @armymomanita Here you go. Everything from the rally yesterday: https://t.co/nqzDZxhy9A 1 week ago

WTKR3

WTKR News 3 Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally https://t.co/OT2LwrswkK 1 week ago

MsMRS0880

MsMRS We're going to vote them both OUT of office. Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Spring… https://t.co/PCYjwJXeJz 1 week ago

rtv6

RTV6 Indianapolis President Trump and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner campaigned for each other Thursday night. https://t.co/sX81ioW8w2 1 week ago

KTNV

KTNV Action News Trump, Gardner prop up one another for re-election at Colorado Springs campaign rally. https://t.co/Hwy6fBhspd 1 week ago

dagnon_carole

carole RT @DenverChannel: President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “At sta… 1 week ago

blairmiller

Blair Miller President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “A… https://t.co/wjXstmHLqs 1 week ago

DenverChannel

Denver7 News President Trump and Sen. Gardner propped up one another’s re-election bids at today’s rally in Colorado Springs. “A… https://t.co/vEzAy78cPj 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Search for Gannon Stauch scheduled for Friday postponed by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office [Video]Search for Gannon Stauch scheduled for Friday postponed by El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

A search scheduled for Friday in northwest El Paso County for an 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who has been missing for a month was abruptly postponed by the sheriff’s office.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:03Published

Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election [Video]Trump's National Security Adviser Makes Unproven Claims That Russia Wants Bernie Sanders To Win The 2020 Election

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien talked about Russia and Sen. Bernie Sanders. He said Russia would like to see Sanders elected president because he’d cut military..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.