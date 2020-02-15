Global  

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fansHollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.
Amanda Bynes is Engaged to the 'Love of Her Life' - See Her Ring!

Amanda Bynes is engaged! The 33-year-old Easy A actress shared the exciting news with fans on...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Amanda Bynes Shares First Photo With Her New Fiance After Getting Engaged!

Amanda Bynes is giving fan a glimpse at her new fiance! The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on...
Just Jared - Published


kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Amanda Bynes Introduces Fans to Fiancé, Says They're Both One Year Sober The 33-year-old actress also apologized to… https://t.co/6O1MpR2mHT 46 minutes ago

LaurenH14394197

Lauren Hernandez RT @etnow: Amanda Bynes also says she's "sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter." https://t.co/JGuvLxRSGJ 2 hours ago

IQShowbiz

INQUISITR Entertainment Amanda Bynes Introduces Instagram Followers To Her Fiance, Reveals They’ve Been Sober For Over A Year #Celeb https://t.co/brDQHwupfP 3 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Amanda Bynes also says she's "sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter." https://t.co/JGuvLxRSGJ 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Amanda Bynes Introduces Fans to Fiancé, Says They’re Both One Year Sober https://t.co/pyDgnWlpma 3 hours ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 Amanda Bynes Introduces Fans to 'Drop-Dead Gorgeous' Fiancé, Says They're Both One Year Sober… https://t.co/lIYFiExq76 4 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Amanda Bynes Introduces Her Fiancé, Plus: See the Ring! | https://t.co/cS8baaPrjs https://t.co/4QpzgV0Xrj 3 days ago

hemsley_h

Hemsley Germain Amanda Bynes Introduces Her Fiancé, Plus: See the Ring! | https://t.co/1GRTdzzkFa https://t.co/zWhlXq0TT7 3 days ago


Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents' [Video]Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents'

Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' fiance, has not yet met her parents.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published

Amanda Bynes mother will decide if she marries her fiance [Video]Amanda Bynes mother will decide if she marries her fiance

Amanda Bynes' mother Lynn will have the final say on whether the star marries her fiancé Paul Michael, as she is Amanda's conservator.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

