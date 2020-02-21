Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source

Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:31s - Published < > Embed
Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source

Russia meddling in U.S. elections again: source

President Donald Trump replaced his head of intelligence just a week after officials warned that Russia is meddling in U.S. elections yet again, according to a source who spoke to Reuters.

Gloria Tso reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tomasacat

Lois & Jonathan RT @MarALagoPoolBoy: Reports are that Russia is meddling in our elections again aimed at helping Trump win, and bc Trump simultaneously con… 7 minutes ago

grimm_resist

Grimm 🆘🗽🌎⚖️🌊 With new information that Russia is meddling in our elections again, this is more relevant than ever https://t.co/r1TzWdKVbO 8 minutes ago

DemsFight4U

VOTE💙4RKIDsFuture 🌊 RT @MrSoNso21: @HurdOnTheHill WILL HURD, YOU & YOUR JHERI CURL leaped over today’s New York Times breaking news confirming that Russia is o… 10 minutes ago

Agibbsmom

Ann Nichols RT @kensgal3: @MedicVet68 And Devin Nunes ran to tell trump that DNI Maguire reported Russia's meddling in DEM primary's (now we know why B… 13 minutes ago

JulieA77669619

JulieA RT @mujerpescado: @11thHour @MSNBC Trump just appointed a New Natnl Intelligence Director Maguire was Fired Because He Told Congress Russi… 17 minutes ago

kensgal3

Kensgal3 @MedicVet68 And Devin Nunes ran to tell trump that DNI Maguire reported Russia's meddling in DEM primary's (now we… https://t.co/FR9rVFZDAN 19 minutes ago

Sirtok

AGS @realDonaldTrump Had a good one, but you fired him for reporting the truth that Russia was meddling in our election… https://t.co/W1lSXDaeuS 19 minutes ago

AnnaZefferys

Anna Zefferys RT @Reuters: U.S. intelligence officials warned lawmakers last week that Russia is meddling in U.S. elections yet again, according to a sou… 30 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.