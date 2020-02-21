Trump complains about Indian tariffs, 'have been hit very hard' | Oneindia News

Global  

Ahead of his first visit to India, US President Donald Trump has once again taken a shot at India for its tariffs that he says are the highest in the world.

He however said he is friends with PM Narendra Modi but India and US need to talk business.
