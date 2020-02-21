|
Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, February 21, 2020
|
Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 03:03s - Published < > Embed
|
Lelan's early morning forecast: Friday, February 21, 2020
Time now update.with Lelanin weatherLast night temperaturestumbled into could see icyspots on the across thePlateau this e returns, butcool.
Highs 40s.
Your withhighs the 50s.
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources