Seal rescued from Greenock car park released back into the wild

The Scottish SPCA is celebrating after a grey seal found stranded in a car park was successfully released back into the wild.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity had been caring for the seal named Dot-to-Dot for almost three months after he came into their care severely underweight on November 25.

The seal was aged only two to three weeks old when it was found in Greenock car park.

The SPCA suspects he became separated from its mother, took to the water out of desperation and got swept back in by the current.

Three months later, the seal is fully recovered, and the wildlife experts successfully released Do-to-Dot at Broughty Ferry on February 20.