Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Tiny is a pit bull mix.

He received his name because he was the smallest puppy in his litter.

All his siblings have all been adopted, so Pet Pal Animal Shelter is hoping to find Tiny a loving home.

How to adopt him: http://bit.ly/2V9MKwV
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sarawojo1

Adorable Deplorable RT @SeanWFTS: PET OF THE WEEK 🐕 Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own. How you can adopt him: https://t.co/DO4IN0Flr… 3 days ago

LaurenWFTS

Lauren St. Germain I held this pup for 5 minutes & it took all the self control in my body to not take him home to be Bella's new best… https://t.co/njalI0nq9c 3 days ago

SeanWFTS

Sean O'Reilly PET OF THE WEEK 🐕 Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own. How you can adopt him:… https://t.co/c5eJ7q9jA9 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas' Oldest Standing Mansion is a Must-See Gem of the Hill Country [Video]Texas' Oldest Standing Mansion is a Must-See Gem of the Hill Country

Northwest of Fredericksburg in the Texas Hill Country lies the tiny Mason County. Home to less than 5,000 people, you&apos;d never guess that this little Texas gem is home to a seriously cool..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own [Video]Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Tiny is a pit bull mix. He received his name because he was the smallest puppy in his litter. All his siblings have all been adopted, so Pet Pal Animal Shelter is hoping to find Tiny a loving home. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.