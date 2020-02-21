US, Taliban to sign agreement to cut violence

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement at the end of the month, after an official week-long period of violence reduction in Afghanistan begins at midnight Friday (February 21).

A spokesman for the Taliban said both sides would also make arrangements for the release of prisoners.

In a statement, Pompeo also said that the United States and the Taliban have held talks to arrange a political settlement in Afghanistan -- with an aim to reduce the American presence in the region.

He said, the agreement will be signed upon the successful implementation of an understanding with the Taliban on a significant and nationwide reduction in violence.

It could represent a chance for peace in the country after years of war and nearly two decades of American troop presence.

Officials have said that an agreement would be followed by talks on a settlement between the Taliban and Afghan officials.

The Taliban have previously refused to speak directly to the government in Kabul.