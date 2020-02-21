Global  

Tesla Resuming Tree Cutting for Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla Resuming Tree Cutting for Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla Resuming Tree Cutting for Gigafactory in Germany

Tesla's preparation for its Gigafactory in Berlin can resume after getting the approval from a German court, after local environmental activists raised concerns about the project.

The electric car company is in the process of clearing more than 200 acres of forest for the construction of its first European Gigafactory.
