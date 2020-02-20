LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan
LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over
‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan LeBron James and his company,
Uninterrupted, are being sued for
allegedly stealing their ‘I Am More
Than An Athlete’ slogan.
James first adopted the slogan in 2018, and has
since used it throughout his brand and in partnerships
with ESPN, Nike and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
The $33 million claim
is being filed by Game Plan,
a non-profit youth organization
located in Maryland.
According to Game Plan, James’
use of the slogan infringes on
their copyright, which they claim
was trademarked back in 2016.
The non-profit even claims to know the instance when
James first saw the slogan, at a game between the
Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.
Game Plan,
via Hypebeast Uninterrupted has
dismissed the allegations,
saying they are “meritless.” Uninterrupted,
via Hypebeast