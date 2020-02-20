David Ortiz And A 'Snitch'

Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was "looking like a...



Recent related videos from verified sources David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' David Ortiz Calls Astros Whistleblower Mike Fiers a 'Snitch' The Red Sox legend is sounding off on the sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Houston Astros. At Boston's spring training this week,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15Published 6 hours ago