Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

After being slammed by Sen.

Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex harassment cases.

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg To Release Women From NDAs After Warren Slams Him With ‘Horse-Faced Lesbian’ Comments

2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced Friday that he will release women from their...
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •The WrapUSATODAY.comeuronewsRIA Nov.FT.com


Bloomberg says 3 women can be released from their non-disclosure agreements

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg said Friday that he's willing to release at least...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersSeattle TimesUSATODAY.comeuronewsRIA Nov.FT.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

tewason71

Paul Rainbird Whoopi I am sorry to say that I saw your expression and reaction to the comments about Bloomberg that upset you bec… https://t.co/sLVgOT2LjM 21 hours ago

swimmintink

Vets Squared 4 Pete- 🥀🍷 🐝🌅 The face he makes about Bloomberg...... https://t.co/xfxAvaBJ7e 1 day ago

friday_night

big mood disorder everything bloomberg says makes me want someone to slap him about the face and neck 1 day ago

jess_kkaren

Jess RT @jdawsey1: “Maybe they didn’t like a joke I told,” Bloomberg says, when asked about nondisclosure agreements. Will not agree to release… 1 day ago

pemdasi

pemdasi @Scaramucci @ewarren What makes Republicans think they have a reason for anyone to listen to their opinions about a… https://t.co/t1gE3xwGde 2 days ago

jlazarus001

Jeffrey Lazarus Every time someone talks***about Bloomberg he gets this look on his face that makes it clear no one has ever sai… https://t.co/FhtyKNR9OA 2 days ago

Questionor

Teao @MSNBC after Warren and others go off on Bloomberg about the NDAs, right before the next question Bloomberg makes a… https://t.co/RRbdCwreOa 2 days ago

JoelDReports

Joel D. Smith @PaigeSully88 Mike blindsided by Warren & sexual misconduct Q's. Makes Meme face. 🤨 Bernie being Bernie=won't relea… https://t.co/6YhUPOAGQM 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg [Video]After fiery debate, Warren keeps up attacks on Bloomberg

After last night&apos;s fiery debate, Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday continued to take jabs at her 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg over his treatment of women..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:54Published

Knives Out For Michael Bloomberg In Early Minutes Of Nevada Debate [Video]Knives Out For Michael Bloomberg In Early Minutes Of Nevada Debate

Democrats wasted no time during Wednesday's debate before taking shots at Michael Bloomberg, the newest Democratic presidential candidate on the debate stage, taking aim within the event's opening..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.