Phillies Expected To Unveil New Phanatic Costume Over Legal Dispute now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:51s - Published The unveiling will happen on Sunday. The unveiling will happen on Sunday. 0

THE PHILLIES ARE EXPECTED TO UNVEIL A ADJUSTMENT TO THE FANATIC'S COSTUME DUE TO ONGOING LEGAL DISPUTE WITH THE FANATICS CREATOR. AND IN 2018 THE PHILLIES RECEIVED A NOTICE OF TERMINATION, FOR CREATIVE, CLAIMS THAT THEY CREATED A COPY RIGHTED CHARACTER OF THE FAN PARTICULAR AND RETAIN THE RIGHT TO TERMINATE THE CONTRACT, IF THE PHILLIES AND THE COMPANY DID NOT REACH A NEW AGREEMENT BY 2020. WELL, FANS ARE EXPECTED TO SEE A NEW LOOK THIS SUNDAY WHEN THE PHILLIES HOST PIRATES IN SPRING TRAINING ACTION.





