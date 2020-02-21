Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

Never before seen video evidence and 911 calls were released on Friday showing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in Martin County earlier this month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

ON THE SIDE OF THE INTERSTATEAS AN OFF- DUTY RIVIERA BEACHPOLICE OFFICER ENGAGED THESUSPECT...THAT ENDED WITH ASHOOTOUTWPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5S RYANHUGHES IS LIVE OUTSIDE THESHERIFFOUR TEAM COVERAGFHP TROOPERS WERE HOLDINGHANDS THIS AFTERNOON WATCHINGTHE DISTURBING AND EMOTIONNEW EVIDENCE RELEASED.

INIT...WE SEE AND HEAR FROM THRIVIERA BEACH OFFICER...ANDSHERIFF SNYDER CALLING HACTIONS LIFE SAVING.<<




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Evidence released in trooper's death [Video]Evidence released in trooper's death

Never before seen video evidence and 911 calls were released on Friday showing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 05:56Published

Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death [Video]Emotional evidence released in FHP trooper's death

Never before seen video evidence and 911 calls were released on Friday showing the moments leading up to the tragic death of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.