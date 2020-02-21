President Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | THR News

Global  

President Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Julia Roberts Starring in Watergate TV Series & More | THR NewsThese are the top stories in entertainment Friday, February 21.
BKilled7

SUHO SOℓO 2020 RT @Koreaboo: USA President Donald Trump Slams the Oscars For Giving "Parasite" Best Picture... Because It's A Korean Movie https://t.co/n… 22 minutes ago

nana4MANY

LinFranco RT @CBSNews: "What the***was that all about?": President Trump slams the Academy Awards for giving the best picture Oscar to South Korea… 51 minutes ago

onelovedeano

Deane Evans ‘Understandable, He Can’t Read’: Parasite Studio NEON Responds After Trump Slams Historic Oscars Win So Small of th… https://t.co/YLXA388xXL 1 hour ago

Nakoye2K18

Nakoye2K18 RT @TheView: TRUMP SLAMS OSCAR WINNER “PARASITE”: The president took a moment during his Colorado Springs campaign rally to criticize the O… 2 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au US President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of Parasite, his biggest complaint being that the movie was made… https://t.co/hjC1FBRh8P 2 hours ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 'Trump can't read the subtitles': Parasite film studio fires back at President's claim it shouldn't have won Best P… https://t.co/VbeKIU9yF7 3 hours ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News President Donald Trump is apparently not a fan of "Parasite," his biggest complaint being that the movie was made i… https://t.co/F1gjwEPJ7X 3 hours ago

larryha78646635

larry harris The Ass hole can't even read a teleprompter how can you expect him to read subtitles ! 😎 Film studio behind Paras… https://t.co/kgjar0P6Pl 3 hours ago


