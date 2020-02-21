Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > James Clayton Pleads Guilty To Murder

James Clayton Pleads Guilty To Murder

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
James Clayton Pleads Guilty To MurderA man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Pleads Guilty To 1980 Colorado Killing Of Wheaton College Student Helene Pruszynski [Video]Man Pleads Guilty To 1980 Colorado Killing Of Wheaton College Student Helene Pruszynski

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.