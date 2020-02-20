Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Presidential candidate Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" bus tour stops in the Upstate

Presidential candidate Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" bus tour stops in the Upstate

Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Presidential candidate Joe Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' bus tour stops in the Upstate

Presidential candidate Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation" bus tour stops in the Upstate

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation' bus tour stopped in Gaffney on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Someone Set Elizabeth Warren's Roast Of Mike Bloomberg To Nas' 'Ether' Beat [Video]Someone Set Elizabeth Warren's Roast Of Mike Bloomberg To Nas' 'Ether' Beat

The Nevada Democratic Debate got underway in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (February 19) where Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar squared off..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:21Published

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas [Video]Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.