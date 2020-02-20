Presidential candidate Joe Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' bus tour stops in the Upstate

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden's "Soul of the Nation' bus tour stopped in Gaffney on Friday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Someone Set Elizabeth Warren's Roast Of Mike Bloomberg To Nas' 'Ether' Beat The Nevada Democratic Debate got underway in Las Vegas on Wednesday night (February 19) where Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar squared off.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:21Published 4 hours ago Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:19Published 2 days ago