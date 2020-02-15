The Locker Room: High School Boys Hoops (2/21)

And with that we say good evening ladies and gentlemen... alongside my partner petar hood, my name is justin prince..this is the locker room..thanks for making us a part of your friday night..and pete, after a couple months of chaos, it all comes down to tonight in the s-a-c..yeah, last year you may remember we had a three way tie for the conference title here in the summit city..this year somehow has been even crazier..going into tonight, ?four?

Teams tied atop the s-a-c standings, all with just one game left to play..yeah, the scenarios will make your head spin, so we're not gonna go through all of 'em..here's what you need to know before we get into the highlights..homestead, carroll, snider and bishop luers... all need to win tonight to have a shot at the conference crown..we'll start the night at homestead... rivalry renewed between sparty and carroll with the s-a-c crown on the line..chargers led at half... in the third..

Here comes homestead... down ten... grant simmons rattles home the trey ball... lead down to 7...a few possessions later... patrick raudenbush dials long distance as well..

Nothing but nylons... the lead is down to four...carroll wouldn't let it get closer than that though... just before the end of the third..

Richie gross through traffic..

He had 14..

It's an eight point game after three...in the fourth... gross... again... tough shot over the trees that pushes carroll's lead to ten...homestead would have a small push back..

Luke goode pure for two of his game high 21... sparty down eight... but that's as close as they'd get... ray vollmer... stepback triple pure... he led the chargers with 15...carroll would win 61-53... as they cause some chaos atop the s-a-c pete... ???so carroll needs both snider and luers to lose... snider needs to win and have luers lose to claim the s-a-c crown... panthers playing host to south side on senior night... ???snider led by 11 at the half... they're adding to that lead early in the thrid quarter... micahel eley and dillon duff working the two man game... eley cans a three... he had a game-high 29..

Puts the panthers up 14... ???archers trying to hang around... other end... dawan parker with the nice feed to jaylen lattimore for the easy lay-in.... south back within a dozen..???but snider not gonna be denied on kilmer court tonight... isaac farnsworth attacking the rack...???then you're gonna see more from farnsworth... this time he burries a corner three... 18 on the night for him..

Snider goes up by 17... ???the panthers go on to win 75-63... ???so carroll and snider both win... bishop luers holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over both, so the knights' can clinch the outright s-a-c title with a win over north side..???luers led by just two at the half, but they put their foot on the gas pedal early in the third quarter.... jalen causey with the rip and then the nice no-look to landon moore..???moments later, moore returns the favor... and check out the beauitful ball fake from causey... knights go up six... and they were far from done..

???off the rebound, naylon thompson pushing the pace... how bout this bounce pass... threading the needle to nick thomspon for two... north side needs a timeout..???but the knights just kept on comin'... this time it's naylon thomspon doing it himself with the floater... luers opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run... ???and they'll be partying on the south side tonight... as luers wins the s-a-c title... 64-50 the final over the legends..

3 ???congrats to the knights... we head just down the street to the cage at concordia... byron pickens and the wayne generals paying the cadets a visit..???and the first quarter was all generals... jenard freeman attacking the rack in transition..

Takes the contact and scores..

Wayne led by 10 after one...???in the second, concordia trying to find their way back into it... and if you need a bucket, giving it to number 14 ususally isn't a bad idea... brayden pearson... drains the long two from straight on..

???then off the inbound, pearson steps outside the line... cans a triple from the corner... he struggled though..

Wayne held him to just nine points..???and michael redding was doing whatever he wanted... game- high 21 for redding... ???as wayne wins on the road, 53-44..

Last stop of the night takes us to mark schoeff gymnasium..

Last stop of the night takes us to mark schoeff gymnasium..

Northrop hosting dwenger...bruins jumped out to the early lead... on the fast break... elijah fincher feeds tenoah ridley for the bucket... a few possessions later... bruins force the turnover... that ends in a nick haines run out... northrop jumps to the early 8-1 edge...dwenger would give some resistance... ben schreck buries the triple... lead down to four...but northrop with answers all night long... khamani smith with a three ball of his own... he led all scorers with 15....bruins win a tight one... 43-40 the final...

First time since 2012..

