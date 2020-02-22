Global  

Financial Focus: Zillow Offers, Facebook viewpoints

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Zillow Offers the service that instantly buys homes then flips them is costing the company money.

They are urging stockholders to remain patient and feel this will make money over time.

Facebook is offering people $5 to record their voice in an effort to make its voice recognition software work better.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
