‘People of Amethi voted against Gandhi family’: Smriti Irani on 2019 victory

Union Minister Smriti Irani spoke at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

Speaking on her victory from Amethi, Irani said that people of the constituency voted against the Gandhi family and added that Amethi now symbolizes the aspirations of the common man.

The Minister added that projects worth 10,000 are now underway in the constituency and said that she is in the process of finding a house in Amethi to ensure easy accessibility to people of her constituency.

