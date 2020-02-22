Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday night to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients from Sacramento to Costa Mesa.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base [Video]Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base

A judge has temporarily blocked the transfer of coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:43Published

Costa Mesa Seeks To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients [Video]Costa Mesa Seeks To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients

The city of Costa Mesa filed an injunction Friday to block the transfer of up to 70 confirmed coronavirus patients from near Sacramento.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.