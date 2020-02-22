Federal Judge Grants Temporary Injunction To Block Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients To Costa Mesa

A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday night to block the transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients from Sacramento to Costa Mesa.



