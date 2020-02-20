Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hunters – Justice Has Arrived - Al Pacino's Nazi killer drama series

Hunters – Justice Has Arrived - Al Pacino's Nazi killer drama series

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Hunters – Justice Has Arrived - Al Pacino's Nazi killer drama seriesHunters – Justice Has Arrived - Al Pacino's Nazi killer drama series
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Hunters’ Cast Talk Working With Al Pacino [Video]‘Hunters’ Cast Talk Working With Al Pacino

Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters” has officially arrived, and it features Nazi hunters who set out to bring Nazis to justice in 1970s New York. The leader of the group is played by none other than..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:35Published

Al Pacino joins cinemas' A-list in streaming television [Video]Al Pacino joins cinemas' A-list in streaming television

The legendary Hollywood actor plays the head of a Nazi hunting team in "Hunter", a new Amazon series based on the real-life events of 'Operation Paperclip', says creator David Weil.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.