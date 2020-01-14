Google Play Store removes 600 apps over mobile ad fraud

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Google has removed the chat app ToTok, which is allegedly...

Researchers at Check Point have recently found eight malicious apps containing malware on the Google...

OUTLAW 09 BEWARE OF THIS Google removed nearly 600 apps from the Play Store for ad policy violation https://t.co/eVA8yi6StM 6 hours ago

Izaan Zubair RT @eduecosystem1 : Google removes 600 Android applications from Play Store for illegal practices #tech #technology #programming #software #… 6 hours ago

David Lightman RT @aglongo : Google removed nearly 600 apps from the Play Store for ad policy violation https://t.co/acLlTS8EYg #cybersecurity https://t.co… 6 hours ago

Opoku Nana Yaw RT @CelebritiesBuz : Google Removes 600 Apps From The Play Store Over Disruptive Ads. https://t.co/B83lOXDjhx 6 hours ago

Daily Tech News Google removes more than 600 apps from Play Store due to No Ads Policy. . . . . #dailytechnews #news https://t.co/HTJIVBqfN4 5 hours ago

WebSecurityIT RT @NaveedHamid : Google Removes 600 Apps from Play Store for Serving Disruptive Ads https://t.co/e8M7iC4Np4 #cybersecurity 5 hours ago

ohhara🧐3/7サイバーセキュリティ-イベント開催 Google removed nearly 600 apps from the Play Store for ad policy violation - Security AffairsSecurity Affairs https://t.co/4APdiFQsik 4 hours ago

Samachar WOW, Goggle removes 600+ harmful applications from the Play-store. #google #PlayStore #mobileapp #application 34 minutes ago