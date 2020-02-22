Global  

DEA Gets 'Black Eye' With Arrest Of Its Own Allegedly Extraordinarily Corrupt Agent

Newser reports Jose Irizarry and his wife were arrested Friday at their home near San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 46-year-old agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration faces a 19-count federal indictment.

Irizarry is accused of "secretly using his position and his special access to information." He allegedly used that position and access to divert millions in drug proceeds from control of the DEA.

It's a black eye for the DEA to have one of its own engaged in such a high level of corruption.
