Indian police officer rescues man who slipped boarding moving train

A 43-year-old Indian man slipped on Friday (February 21st) while trying to board a moving train, but survived thanks to the quick reactions of a police officer.

Sujoy Ghosh, a resident of Kharagpur, was trying to board the Kharagpur-Asansol passenger at Midnapore railway station in West Bengal.

Ghosh slipped and was dragged by the train with the stairs of coaches hitting him on his head and legs.

As he was about to go under the wheels, an alert Railway Police Force (RPF) constable, Dharmendra Yadav, rushed to help him and pulled him out by his legs, The train came to a halt after the incident and other passengers also rushed to help Ghosh, who has been admitted to the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, where he is recovering.