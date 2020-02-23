Sanders' Nevada Win Leaves Biden Campaign Hopeful

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday.

Reuters reports the self-described democratic socialist left the state with a decisive victory in the Nevada.

He was backed by a diverse coalition of young and middle-aged voters, Latinos, union members and white college-educated women for the Nevada win.

Sanders' victory there shows signs of expanding support for his surging campaign beyond his longstanding core.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was on track for a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope.