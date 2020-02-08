Global  

Medal of Honor Grand Opening Celebration

Celebrating the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center grand opener.
The charles h.

Coolidge medal of honor heritage center officially opened its doors to the public today.

Hundreds of people were in attendance including 10 medal of honor recipients.

The grand opening kicked off with a special ceremony to honor armed force members.

News 12's winston reed was there to cover the historical day.

Today is the beginning of an era.

Chattanooga now has place where our war heroes' legacy can call home.

"i now have the great privilege to declare the charles h.

Coolidge national medal of honor heritage center fully commissioned and open.

May god bless this whole undertaking and may god bless america.

Nat pop after years of planning and organizing the public can now embrace the radiant history of the soldiers who so bravely fought for america's freedoms. everyone in attendance got the opportunity to see charles h.

Coolidge.

The decorated world war ii hero that this brand new facility is named after.

"we forget the further away we get from our founding fathers, the more distant our founding is.

The more important it is that we pursue remembering."

Governor bill lee believes this visionary center will be influential.

"what i really hope it does is inspire a next generation in character, and in valor, and courage, and in recognizing why america is an exceptional nation.

I think this a place of inspiration."

University of tennessee in chattanooga rotc member sam fuller felt every bit of that inspiration.

"so walking into the medal of honor heritage center has actually been a pretty incredible experience."

With so many of those who served and so few who have had the privilege to be a recipient, fuller understands that this award is more than a piece of medal.

"when you look at that medal it is easy to say 'oh that's just an award and that's just an accolade' but that medal itself tells its own story."

Reporting in chattanooga, winston reed, news 12 now.




