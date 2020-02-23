Global  

JCC In Albany Evacuated Email Bomb Threat

A bomb threat is under investigation at a Jewish community center in Albany.

Multiple agencies are looking into threatening emails, but officials say right now everything appears to be safe.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports
Cuomo: Jewish Community Center evacuated after email threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning...
Seattle Times - Published


WGXC

WGXC: Radio for Open Ears RT @poststar: The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers around the co… 3 hours ago

poststar

The Post-Star The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated and searched Sunday morning after it and several other centers aro… https://t.co/FhHVDtkgeE 3 hours ago

NewsChannel9

NewsChannel 9 The Albany Jewish Community Center had to be evacuated earlier today due to a bomb threat received via e-mail. Acco… https://t.co/ohXEj4SMv8 5 hours ago

Mpassy_JR

MPassy Jean-René RT @NYDailyNews: A Jewish community center in Albany was evacuated after receiving an email bomb threat. Gov. Cuomo raced to the scene to… 6 hours ago

Barbara96913515

Barbara Santana A Jewish community center in Albany was evacuated after receiving an email bomb threat. Gov. Cuomo raced to the sc… https://t.co/Os1xgRmBYV 6 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News A Jewish community center in Albany was evacuated after receiving an email bomb threat. Gov. Cuomo raced to the sc… https://t.co/3BRKRHTBmA 6 hours ago


Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation [Video]Cuomo: JCC Bomb Threats Under Investigation

Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed multiple Jewish community centers across the state were emailed anonymous bomb threats on Sunday, prompting the JCC in the capital to be evacuated.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 06:05Published

