Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:27s - Published < > Embed
‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

‘PM Modi very tough; proof that Indians can achieve anything’: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump addressed the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

He lauded Prime Minister for the work he has done for the country and said that PM Modi is a very tough negotiator.

President Trump also said that Prime Minister Modi is living proof that Indians can achieve anything they want.

Watch the full video for all the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay [Video]Namaste Trump: When US President heaped praise on Sachin, Virat, DDLJ, Sholay

US President Donald Trump began his address at the Motera stadium with a ‘Namaste’. Trump expressed his gratitude to his ‘great friend Modi’ for the ‘beautiful welcome’. In his speech he..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published

Donald Trump: Working with Pakistan to eliminate terror on its soil | OneIndia News [Video]Donald Trump: Working with Pakistan to eliminate terror on its soil | OneIndia News

PM Modi extends warm greeting to US President Donald Trump; Trump's speech exudes warmth for India, its Prime Minister; Trump says working closely with Pakistan to eliminate down on terror on its soil;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.