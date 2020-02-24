Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

On the second death anniversary of late veteran star Sridevi, her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor said that she misses her mother everyday.

#Sridevi #JanhviKapoor
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

On Sridevi's death anniversary, daughter Janhvi shares throwback pic with a heartfelt note

Sridevi was cremated with full state honours at the Celebration Sports Club Garden No. 5, Lokhandwala...
Zee News - Published

Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

Janhvi Kapoor on Monday shared a priceless childhood picture of herself along with her late mother...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNABollywood LifeIndian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmyCurry

FilmyCurry #JanhviKapoor on #Sridevi’s 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday https://t.co/VTNKXTw2gS #SrideviForever https://t.co/G9yTnyMBOL 2 minutes ago

OneMahakal

NJ the fan of AJ RT @Bollyhungama: On mother #Sridevi's second death anniversary, #JanhviKapoor remembers her with a throwback photo #SrideviLivesForever h… 4 minutes ago

gulftoday

Gulf Today ‘Miss you every day’: Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi’s second death anniversary https://t.co/MkTIExRQkj 20 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes #JanhviKapoor shares an endearing picture with mother #Sridevi with a heartfelt note! #SrideviForever https://t.co/eEnFk4nNpT 31 minutes ago

Kalingatv

Kalinga TV Bollywood actress Janvhi Kapoor remembers her mother, late veteran actress Sridevi on her 2nd death anniv. She shar… https://t.co/WwvhYkw1Cm 35 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Janhvi Kapoor posts a picture with late Sridevi on the latters death anniversary https://t.co/guwvALE1X6 https://t.co/Yvjd4rkmdr 45 minutes ago

nidhi_sharnagat

Pari Nidhi RT RT @JagranEnglish: On #Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback picture with heartwarming a message https… 46 minutes ago

nidhi_sharnagat

Pari Nidhi RT RT @indiacom: #Sridevi’s daughter #JanhviKapoor, family and friends #SanjayKapoor and #ManishMalhotra had taken to their social media pages… 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.