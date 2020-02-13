Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X set for bushfire relief concert

Global  

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s
Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X are joining forces to play a special bushfire relief show in Melbourne, Australia next month.
Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X & More Set for World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert in Australia

Miley Cyrus has been tapped to headline the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at Melbourne,...
Billboard.com - Published


