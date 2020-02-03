Global  

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dreamed about Bond role

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dreamed about Bond role

Phoebe Waller-Bridge dreamed about Bond role

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has confessed she dreamed about helping out with the new Bond movie - titled 'No Time To Die' - two months before she got the call.
