Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama

Pop star Katy Perry has hailed first responders across the US after the latest episode of 'American Idol'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak - The 35-year-old pop star –… https://t.co/XIYTRUBRpQ 2 hours ago

Music_News_US

Music Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak #Music https://t.co/77ro8MCeyK 2 hours ago

MarkTodd

Music news From Music News - Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak https://t.co/H7ULmOHkAi #musicnews 2 hours ago

EntertainMeHub

Entertainment News RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak - #katyperr… 2 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak The 35-year-old pop star - wh… https://t.co/C42wJT5HBa 2 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama! @katyperry @AmericanIdol #KatyPerry #FirstResponders… https://t.co/o940nCmQgx 2 hours ago

ultimateukchart

The Ultimate UK Chart Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on ‘American Icon’ amid a gas leak https://t.co/dEXURCUZNJ https://t.co/qgH0xYgpgf 2 hours ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Katy Perry hails first responders after collapsing on 'American Icon' amid a gas leak -… https://t.co/rC0XORTZzU 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Viral Sensation Cyniah Elise Shows What She Can Do [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Viral Sensation Cyniah Elise Shows What She Can Do

After 17-year-old Cyniah Elise got over 4 million views on a video of her singing, that gave her the push to audition. Her rendition of ' You Are The Reason' by Calum Scott showed the American Idol..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:11Published

American Idol 2020 Auditions: Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Nails First Ever Singing Audition [Video]American Idol 2020 Auditions: Cheerleader Kyle Tanguay Nails First Ever Singing Audition

Accustomed to using his voice for leading cheers for the Philadelphia Eagles, 21-year-old Kyle Tanguay has never sung professionally in his life. He impresses the judges with his raw talent and ability..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.