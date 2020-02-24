Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:45s - Published Katy Perry hails first responders following gas leak drama Pop star Katy Perry has hailed first responders across the US after the latest episode of 'American Idol'.

