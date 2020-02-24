Global  

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

'Guest is God': Crowds gather to greet Trump in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have been buffeted by a trade spat.

Soraya Ali reports.
