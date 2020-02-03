Global  

Kangana new look from 'Thalaivi' out , A tribute to Jayalalitha

Kangana new look from 'Thalaivi' out , A tribute to Jayalalitha

Kangana new look from 'Thalaivi' out , A tribute to Jayalalitha

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel shared new still of Kangana from her upcoming film "Thalaivi", on the 72nd birth anniversary of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalitha.
Kangana Ranaut NEW LOOK From The Sets Of Thalaivi Biopic OUT Now | Jayalalitha [Video]Kangana Ranaut NEW LOOK From The Sets Of Thalaivi Biopic OUT Now | Jayalalitha

Kangana Ranaut is winning hearts with her Thalaivi look. Watch the video to have a look at some of her newly out pictures. She is definately here to stun you.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:28Published

'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut's new look out now [Video]'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut's new look out now

Kangana Ranaut's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel shared new still of Kangana from her upcoming film "Thalaivi".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published

