In Nevada, card draw decides caucus tiebreakers

Two caucus precincts in Reno broke ties with a deck of cards.

A high card draw decides the winner in the event of a tie in Nevada.
THE PRECINCT CHAIR SAYS THEYONLY AWARD ONE DELEGATE EACH.THREE VOTERS WERE SPLIT BETWEENTHREE CANDIDATES.A HIGH-CARD DRAW DECIDED THEWINNER.WITH A JACK OF HEARTS,ELIZABETH WARREN TOOK HOME THATDELEGATE...IN ANOTHER PRECINCT, PETEBUTTIGIEG SECURED A DELEGATEWITH AN EIGHT OF SPADES.IF YOU MISSED ANY OF THERESULTS FROM THIS WEEKEND, WEHAVE FULL INFORMATION ONLINE ATKTNV DOT COM SLASH ELECTIONRESULTS.LAS VEGAS HIT AND RUN VICTIMS




