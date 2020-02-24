In Nevada, card draw decides caucus tiebreakers 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published In Nevada, card draw decides caucus tiebreakers Two caucus precincts in Reno broke ties with a deck of cards. A high card draw decides the winner in the event of a tie in Nevada. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In Nevada, card draw decides caucus tiebreakers THE PRECINCT CHAIR SAYS THEYONLY AWARD ONE DELEGATE EACH.THREE VOTERS WERE SPLIT BETWEENTHREE CANDIDATES.A HIGH-CARD DRAW DECIDED THEWINNER.WITH A JACK OF HEARTS,ELIZABETH WARREN TOOK HOME THATDELEGATE...IN ANOTHER PRECINCT, PETEBUTTIGIEG SECURED A DELEGATEWITH AN EIGHT OF SPADES.IF YOU MISSED ANY OF THERESULTS FROM THIS WEEKEND, WEHAVE FULL INFORMATION ONLINE ATKTNV DOT COM SLASH ELECTIONRESULTS.LAS VEGAS HIT AND RUN VICTIMS





