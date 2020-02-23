Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:04s - Published Pete Buttigieg asks for review of Nevada caucus results As numbers from the Nevada caucuses continue to tally from the Nevada State Democratic Party, Mayor Pete Buttigieg's campaign is calling them flawed and asking for a delay.

