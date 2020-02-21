Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Failed Video Game Comebacks

Top 10 Failed Video Game Comebacks

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:47s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Failed Video Game ComebacksSometimes when games get revived, even nostalgia can't save them from being bad.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Failed Video Game Comebacks

Sometimes when games get revived, even nostalgia can't save them from being bad.

Today we're counting down the Top 10 failed video game comebacks ever.

From Contra to Shenmue, these are the games that almost ruined their respective franchises.

What is your least favorite video game revival?

Let us know in the comments!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade [Video]Top 20 Defining Video Game Moments of the Last Decade

These are the moments that elevated the entire gaming landscape throughout the 2010's. For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and impactful scenes in video games that took place over the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 25:53Published

Creepiest Things in WoW You Were Never Meant to See | MojoPlays [Video]Creepiest Things in WoW You Were Never Meant to See | MojoPlays

Welcome to MojoPlays, and this is our list of scariest things in World of Warcraft you were never meant to see! Surprisingly, WoW hides a handful of dark secrets, some of which are only accessible..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 06:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.