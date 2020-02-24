Daily Dividend Report: LIN,ESS,FLS,K,LRCX

Linde today announced its Board of Directors has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $0.963 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 20, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 6, 2020.

Essex Property Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 6.5% increase to its prior quarterly cash dividend.

This represents the 26th consecutive annual dividend increase.

The Board of Directors has declared a first quarter dividend of $2.0775 per share, payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

On an annualized basis, the dividend represents a distribution of $8.31 per common share.

Flowserve, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock.

The dividend is payable on April 9, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 27, 2020.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on March 16, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 3, 2020.

The ex-dividend date is March 2, 2020.

This is the 381st dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock.

The dividend payment will be made April 8, 2020 to holders of record on March 25, 2020.

Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.