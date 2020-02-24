Government accused of 'dog-whistle politics' on immigration

Labour has accused the Government of "dog-whistle politics" following Home Secretary Priti Patel's statement on the new points-based immigration system.

Shadow Immigration Minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy told MPs in the Commons: "It's very difficult to function in the labour market without English at all which is why they already do speak English when they come here." Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn