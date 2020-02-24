Global  

Government accused of 'dog-whistle politics' on immigration

Labour has accused the Government of "dog-whistle politics" following Home Secretary Priti Patel's statement on the new points-based immigration system.

Shadow Immigration Minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy told MPs in the Commons: "It's very difficult to function in the labour market without English at all which is why they already do speak English when they come here." Report by Jonesia.

