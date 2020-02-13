Global  

Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer

Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer

Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer

A lawyer for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, told reporters it was "ridiculous" that Weinstein had many crosshairs on his back and said the defense team would be "asking for bail pending appeal."
Crosshairs on Weinstein's back -Defense lawyer

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault and rape by a New York jury on Monday and handcuffed in court, a milestone verdict for the #MeToo movement that inspired women to go public with misconduct allegations against powerful men.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Weinstein was acquitted on the most serious charges that carried a potential life sentence.




