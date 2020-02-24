Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:22s - Published < > Embed
Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory sexual assault.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:14Published

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer clashes with Gloria Allred after the trial in New York [Video]Harvey Weinstein's lawyer clashes with Gloria Allred after the trial in New York

Gloria Allred was waiting to speak to the press after Harvey Weinstein was found guilty in New York on two charges on Monday, February 24. Weinstein's defense team approached the press urging them..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.